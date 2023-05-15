Cogeco (TSE:CGO) Sets New 1-Year Low at $53.21

Cogeco Inc. (TSE:CGO – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$53.21 and last traded at C$53.51, with a volume of 19106 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$53.82.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research analysts have recently commented on CGO shares. CIBC lowered their price objective on Cogeco from C$67.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Cogeco from C$110.00 to C$105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th.
Cogeco Price Performance
The stock has a market cap of C$748.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 0.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$57.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$59.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.82.
Cogeco Company Profile
Cogeco Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the communications and media sectors in Canada and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Communications and Other. The Communications segment provides a range of Internet, video, and telephony services through its two-way broadband fiber networks primarily to residential customers, as well as to small and medium sized businesses under the Cogeco Connexion name in Quebec and Ontario; and Atlantic Broadband brand in the United States.
