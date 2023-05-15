Cogeco (TSE:CGO) Sets New 1-Year Low at $53.21

Cogeco Inc. (TSE:CGO – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$53.21 and last traded at C$53.51, with a volume of 19106 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$53.82.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CGO shares. CIBC lowered their price objective on Cogeco from C$67.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Cogeco from C$110.00 to C$105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th.

The stock has a market cap of C$748.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 0.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$57.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$59.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.82.

Cogeco ( TSE:CGO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 13th. The company reported C$2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$757.19 million for the quarter. Cogeco had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 4.91%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cogeco Inc. will post 8.9983361 EPS for the current year.

Cogeco Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the communications and media sectors in Canada and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Communications and Other. The Communications segment provides a range of Internet, video, and telephony services through its two-way broadband fiber networks primarily to residential customers, as well as to small and medium sized businesses under the Cogeco Connexion name in Quebec and Ontario; and Atlantic Broadband brand in the United States.

