Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT) Short Interest Update

Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 648,900 shares, a drop of 19.9% from the April 15th total of 810,500 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 296,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.
Separately, StockNews.com raised Cognyte Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.
Shares of NASDAQ CGNT traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.24. The company had a trading volume of 145,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 366,621. The stock has a market capitalization of $291.89 million, a PE ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 1.36. Cognyte Software has a twelve month low of $2.31 and a twelve month high of $7.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.45.
Cognyte Software Ltd. provides an investigative analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. Its Actionable Intelligence for a Safer World, an open software designed to help governments and enterprises accelerate and enhance the effectiveness of investigations. The company also offers network intelligence analytics, open source and threat intelligence analytics, and operational intelligence analytics solutions.
