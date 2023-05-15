Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT) Short Interest Update

Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 648,900 shares, a drop of 19.9% from the April 15th total of 810,500 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 296,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Cognyte Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

Shares of NASDAQ CGNT traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.24. The company had a trading volume of 145,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 366,621. The stock has a market capitalization of $291.89 million, a PE ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 1.36. Cognyte Software has a twelve month low of $2.31 and a twelve month high of $7.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.45.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGNT. Edenbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Cognyte Software by 60.1% during the third quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,856,470 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $23,660,000 after acquiring an additional 2,197,863 shares during the period. American Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Cognyte Software by 65.3% during the fourth quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,049,343 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $12,593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,599,460 shares during the period. Private Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cognyte Software during the second quarter valued at about $6,503,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Cognyte Software by 6,521.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 864,889 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $9,781,000 after acquiring an additional 851,827 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Cognyte Software by 84.9% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,635,731 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $18,500,000 after buying an additional 751,022 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.93% of the company’s stock.

Cognyte Software Ltd. provides an investigative analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. Its Actionable Intelligence for a Safer World, an open software designed to help governments and enterprises accelerate and enhance the effectiveness of investigations. The company also offers network intelligence analytics, open source and threat intelligence analytics, and operational intelligence analytics solutions.

