Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas Boosts Holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas lifted its position in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,348 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ holdings in Best Buy were worth $1,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BBY. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 45.6% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 613 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. 78.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BBY traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $72.13. 815,010 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,213,980. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $15.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.90. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.78 and a 1 year high of $93.32.

Best Buy ( NYSE:BBY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The technology retailer reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.52. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.06% and a return on equity of 55.81%. The company had revenue of $14.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd were given a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 22nd. This is a boost from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.51%.

BBY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Best Buy from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Best Buy from $99.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Best Buy from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, 58.com restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.44.

In other Best Buy news, insider Jason J. Bonfig sold 10,963 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.95, for a total value of $854,565.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 46,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,605,187.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Jason J. Bonfig sold 10,963 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.95, for a total value of $854,565.85. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,605,187.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Damien Harmon sold 5,500 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.21, for a total transaction of $402,655.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,489 shares in the company, valued at $3,037,409.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,774 shares of company stock valued at $4,477,413 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

