Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas Boosts Holdings in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU)

Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas lifted its stake in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU – Get Rating) (TSE:T) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,461 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 629 shares during the period. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ holdings in TELUS were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in TELUS by 60.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,694 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 5,560 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in TELUS by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 29,093 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 7,737 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in TELUS by 59.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,666 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its position in TELUS by 156.0% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 479,131 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $12,536,000 after purchasing an additional 291,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in TELUS during the 1st quarter worth $206,000. 51.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TU traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $20.41. The company had a trading volume of 274,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,497,956. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. TELUS Co. has a twelve month low of $18.85 and a twelve month high of $25.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.74.

TELUS Increases Dividend

TELUS ( NYSE:TU Get Rating ) (TSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.04). TELUS had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that TELUS Co. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.268 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.25%. This is a boost from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. TELUS’s payout ratio is presently 135.44%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Desjardins lowered their target price on shares of TELUS from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of TELUS from C$31.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of TELUS from C$36.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TELUS in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of TELUS from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th.

TELUS Corp. is a telecommunications company, which engages in the provision of telecommunication services and products primarily for wireless and wireline voice and data. It operates through the following segments: TELUS Technology Solutions (TTech) and Digitally-led Customer ExperiencesTELUS International (DLCX).

