Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas Has $4.34 Million Stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas decreased its stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,521 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,283 shares during the quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ holdings in Paychex were worth $4,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PAYX. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Paychex by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 17,308 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after purchasing an additional 2,066 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in Paychex by 145.0% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 114,891 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,319,000 after acquiring an additional 67,994 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paychex during the 4th quarter worth $230,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paychex during the 4th quarter worth $990,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paychex during the 3rd quarter worth $263,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PAYX traded up $1.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $107.96. The stock had a trading volume of 414,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,835,627. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $109.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.97. Paychex, Inc. has a one year low of $104.78 and a one year high of $139.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.05. Paychex had a return on equity of 46.56% and a net margin of 30.54%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. Paychex’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be given a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. This is an increase from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Paychex’s payout ratio is presently 85.78%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PAYX shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Paychex from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Paychex from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Paychex from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Paychex in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America lowered Paychex from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $119.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Paychex has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.79.

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resources, insurance and retirement for small and medium-sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

