Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas Sells 110 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas lowered its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 793 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 110 shares during the period. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 132.1% during the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 65 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 275.0% during the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 90 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

COST stock traded down $1.99 during trading on Monday, reaching $502.08. The company had a trading volume of 371,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,855,564. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $492.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $492.90. The company has a market cap of $222.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.06. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $406.51 and a twelve month high of $564.75.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The retailer reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.10. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 28.66%. The company had revenue of $55.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.92 EPS. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 29.98%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

COST has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $650.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $540.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $550.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $549.52.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Caton Frates sold 600 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.35, for a total transaction of $298,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,148,552. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Caton Frates sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.35, for a total value of $298,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,148,552. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.95, for a total transaction of $733,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,934,972.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,168 shares of company stock valued at $2,031,341 in the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

