Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas Sells 513 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas lessened its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,445 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 513 shares during the period. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sycomore Asset Management raised its position in QUALCOMM by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 230 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 70.87% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jeffrey William Henderson sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.05, for a total value of $310,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,605 shares in the company, valued at $571,250.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

QUALCOMM Increases Dividend

NASDAQ QCOM traded up $1.13 on Monday, hitting $104.75. 2,110,420 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,501,269. The company has a market capitalization of $116.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $118.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.23. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $101.93 and a 52-week high of $156.66.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is presently 34.30%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on QCOM. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on QUALCOMM from $126.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Barclays reduced their price objective on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on QUALCOMM from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.96.

About QUALCOMM

(Get Rating)

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.