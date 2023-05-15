Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas Sells 531 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas cut its stake in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 531 shares during the quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ holdings in Realty Income were worth $585,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Realty Income by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,767,000 after buying an additional 6,433 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Realty Income by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 18,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,296,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Realty Income in the 1st quarter worth approximately $592,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 115,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,020,000 after purchasing an additional 8,803 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 31,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares during the period. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Realty Income Stock Performance

Realty Income stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $61.76. 755,623 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,465,101. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.58 billion, a PE ratio of 43.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. Realty Income Co. has a 12-month low of $55.50 and a 12-month high of $75.11. The business’s 50-day moving average is $62.11 and its 200-day moving average is $63.84.

Realty Income Dividend Announcement

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.62). The firm had revenue of $888.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $840.57 million. Realty Income had a net margin of 25.72% and a return on equity of 3.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Realty Income Co. will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a apr 23 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.255 per share. This represents a yield of 4.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is presently 215.49%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on O shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Realty Income from $71.00 to $71.25 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Realty Income in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas began coverage on Realty Income in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank raised Realty Income from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on Realty Income from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.63.

Realty Income Profile

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

