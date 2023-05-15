Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas Sells 60 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas decreased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,077 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 60 shares during the period. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 411.8% in the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 87 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 64.3% in the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 92 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on Deere & Company from $398.00 to $367.00 in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Deere & Company from $522.00 to $537.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Deere & Company from $470.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com raised Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on Deere & Company from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $457.14.

Shares of Deere & Company stock traded down $1.79 during trading on Monday, reaching $372.19. 413,486 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,536,538. The company has a market capitalization of $110.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $390.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $410.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.76. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $283.81 and a 52-week high of $448.40.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $6.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.53 by $1.02. The firm had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.14 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 41.17% and a net margin of 14.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.92 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 30.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.55%.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

