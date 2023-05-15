Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas Trims Stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas trimmed its stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 75,731 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 442 shares during the period. Blackstone makes up 1.8% of Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ holdings in Blackstone were worth $5,618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cottage Street Advisors LLC increased its stake in Blackstone by 6,039.5% in the 4th quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 4,231,358 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $880,000 after buying an additional 4,162,438 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC grew its position in shares of Blackstone by 48.7% during the third quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 10,915,509 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $913,628,000 after purchasing an additional 3,574,211 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE grew its position in shares of Blackstone by 185.2% during the third quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 1,353,170 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $113,260,000 after purchasing an additional 878,676 shares in the last quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd grew its position in shares of Blackstone by 3,214.1% during the third quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 753,130 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $63,037,000 after purchasing an additional 730,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Blackstone by 17.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,367,094 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $365,526,000 after purchasing an additional 660,166 shares in the last quarter. 62.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 180,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.63, for a total value of $5,513,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,812,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,934,440.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 180,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.63, for a total transaction of $5,513,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,812,747 shares in the company, valued at $269,934,440.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Holdings I/Ii Gp L. Blackstone sold 28,562,652 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.71, for a total transaction of $248,780,698.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 57,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $496,713.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 10,950,343 shares of company stock valued at $18,741,735 and have sold 140,632,216 shares valued at $1,725,831,950. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Stock Down 0.1 %

BX stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $82.78. 493,588 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,847,751. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.05, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Blackstone Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.72 and a 1 year high of $123.18.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.97. Blackstone had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 18.08%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.55 earnings per share. Blackstone’s revenue was down 73.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st were issued a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is currently 400.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Blackstone from $111.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $74.00 to $70.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Blackstone from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Blackstone from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Blackstone currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.04.

Blackstone Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Private Equity, Credit and Insurance, and Hedge Fund Solutions. The Real Estate segment includes management of opportunistic real estate funds, Core+ real estate funds, high-yield real estate debt funds, and liquid real estate debt funds.

Featured Articles

