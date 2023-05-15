Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,910,000 shares, a drop of 16.6% from the April 15th total of 2,290,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,320,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional Stock Performance

Shares of SID stock opened at $2.64 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.98. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional has a 12 month low of $2.20 and a 12 month high of $4.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional Cuts Dividend

Institutional Trading of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.1175 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 23.2%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 10th. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional’s payout ratio is 86.21%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 146.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,034 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 7,143 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 283.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,791 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 10,932 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 724.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,828 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. 1.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SID has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Bank of America upgraded Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

About Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional engages in the production and sale of integrated steel. It operates through the following segments: Steel, Mining, Cement, Logistics, and Energy. The Steel segment offers flat steel, long steel, metallic containers, and galvanized steel. The Mining segment encompasses the activities of iron ore and tin mining.

