Comparing Neoen (OTCMKTS:NOSPF) & Exelon (NYSE:EXC)

Neoen (OTCMKTS:NOSPF – Get Rating) and Exelon (NYSE:EXC – Get Rating) are both utilities companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, risk, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Neoen and Exelon’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Neoen N/A N/A N/A Exelon N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

Neoen pays an annual dividend of $9.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 24.6%. Exelon pays an annual dividend of $1.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. Neoen pays out 23.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Exelon pays out 64.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Exelon has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Neoen is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Neoen 1 1 3 0 2.40 Exelon 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Neoen and Exelon, as provided by MarketBeat.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Neoen and Exelon’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Neoen N/A N/A N/A $41.46 0.94 Exelon $19.31 billion 2.15 $2.24 billion $2.25 18.56

Exelon has higher revenue and earnings than Neoen. Neoen is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Exelon, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

80.6% of Exelon shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Exelon shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Exelon beats Neoen on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Neoen

Neoen S.A., an independent renewable energy production company, engages in the design, development, finance, construction project management, and operation of renewable energy power plants. The company operates solar, wind, and energy storage plants. It operates in Argentina, Australia, Croatia, Ecuador, United States, Finland, France, Ireland, Italy, Jamaica, Mexico, Mozambique, Portugal, El Salvador, Sweden, and Zambia. Neoen S.A. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Paris, France. Neoen S.A. is a subsidiary of Impala SAS.

About Exelon

Exelon Corp. is a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses. It operates through the following segments: Commonwealth Edison Company (ComEd), PECO Energy Company (PECO), Baltimore Gas and Electric Company (BGE), Potomac Electric Power Company (Pepco), Delmarva Power & Light Company (DPL), and Atlantic City Electric Company (ACE). The company was founded in February 1999 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

