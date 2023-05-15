CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPO) Short Interest Up 15.4% in April

CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,300,000 shares, an increase of 15.4% from the April 15th total of 2,860,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 214,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 15.4 days. Approximately 25.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CompoSecure

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMPO. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in CompoSecure by 485.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 5,465 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of CompoSecure by 120.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 2,654 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of CompoSecure in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CompoSecure during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in CompoSecure by 46.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,673 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.77% of the company’s stock.

Get CompoSecure alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CMPO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of CompoSecure in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of CompoSecure in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company.

CompoSecure Stock Performance

CompoSecure stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.22. The stock had a trading volume of 60,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 207,290. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.10. CompoSecure has a twelve month low of $4.26 and a twelve month high of $7.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $562.31 million, a PE ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 0.85.

CompoSecure (NASDAQ:CMPO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.03). CompoSecure had a negative return on equity of 4.27% and a net margin of 4.07%. The firm had revenue of $93.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.37 million. Equities analysts predict that CompoSecure will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CompoSecure Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CompoSecure, Inc manufactures and designs metal, plastic, composite ID, and proprietary financial transaction cards in the United States and internationally. Its primary metal form factors include embedded, metal veneer lite, metal veneer, and full metal products. The company also offers Arculus Cold Storage Wallet, a three-factor authentication solution, which comprise the Arculus Key card Cold Storage hardware device and companion Arculus Wallet mobile App to keep the Private Key in the Arculus Key card highly secure and store cryptocurrency and digital assets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CompoSecure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CompoSecure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.