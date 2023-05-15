Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Short Interest Update

Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,830,000 shares, a growth of 9.8% from the April 15th total of 11,680,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,240,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days. Currently, 2.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CAG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Conagra Brands in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Conagra Brands from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Conagra Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Conagra Brands news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.66, for a total transaction of $1,739,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 104,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,053,848.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Charisse Brock sold 7,036 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total transaction of $260,613.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 94,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,511,466.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.66, for a total value of $1,739,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 104,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,053,848.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands Price Performance

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands during the first quarter worth $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in Conagra Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in Conagra Brands in the first quarter valued at $31,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Conagra Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 117.5% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CAG traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $36.75. 2,883,661 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,420,365. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.09 and its 200-day moving average is $37.22. The stock has a market cap of $17.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Conagra Brands has a 1-year low of $31.01 and a 1-year high of $41.30.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 5th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.12. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 6.59%. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Conagra Brands will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Conagra Brands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.04%.

About Conagra Brands

(Get Rating)

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks, Refrigerated and Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.