Conflux Price Reaches $0.29 on Top Exchanges (CFX)

Conflux (CFX) traded up 3.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 15th. One Conflux coin can now be purchased for $0.29 or 0.00001051 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Conflux has a market capitalization of $826.66 million and approximately $152.11 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Conflux has traded up 16% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27,326.16 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00000265 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.77 or 0.00321179 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00012806 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $152.96 or 0.00559771 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.37 or 0.00067216 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $116.82 or 0.00427513 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000852 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003653 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Conflux Coin Profile

Conflux (CRYPTO:CFX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. It launched on October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 5,278,164,274 coins and its circulating supply is 2,879,014,602 coins. The official website for Conflux is confluxnetwork.org. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Conflux is confluxnetwork.medium.com.

Conflux Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 5,278,164,274 with 2,878,836,599.091652 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.2825868 USD and is up 11.53 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 81 active market(s) with $141,696,041.95 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conflux should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Conflux using one of the exchanges listed above.

