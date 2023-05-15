Consensus Cloud Solutions (NASDAQ:CCSI) Shares Up 5.7% on Insider Buying Activity

Shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCSI – Get Rating) shot up 5.7% during trading on Monday following insider buying activity. The company traded as high as $35.02 and last traded at $35.02. 6,872 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 136,457 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.13.

Specifically, CFO James C. Malone acquired 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.98 per share, for a total transaction of $152,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $580,752.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 18.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CCSI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Consensus Cloud Solutions from $65.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Wedbush decreased their price target on Consensus Cloud Solutions from $58.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price target on Consensus Cloud Solutions from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday.

Consensus Cloud Solutions Stock Up 6.3 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.56. The company has a market cap of $692.43 million, a PE ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 1.28.

Consensus Cloud Solutions (NASDAQ:CCSI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.08). Consensus Cloud Solutions had a negative return on equity of 27.60% and a net margin of 20.07%. The company had revenue of $91.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.39 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Consensus Cloud Solutions

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Consensus Cloud Solutions by 1,763.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,099 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in Consensus Cloud Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $307,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Consensus Cloud Solutions by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 67,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,311,000 after purchasing an additional 2,598 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 209,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,149,000 after acquiring an additional 21,534 shares during the period. Finally, Heron Bay Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions by 245.1% during the 1st quarter. Heron Bay Capital Management now owns 163,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,561,000 after acquiring an additional 115,858 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

Consensus Cloud Solutions Company Profile

Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information delivery services with a software-as-a-service platform worldwide. Its products and solutions include eFax, an online faxing solution, as well as MyFax, MetroFax, Sfax, SRfax, and other brands; eFax Corporate, a digital cloud-fax technology; jsign, which provides electronic and digital signature solutions; Unite, a single platform that allows the user to choose between several protocols to send and receive healthcare information in an environment that can integrate into an existing electronic health record (EHR) system or stand-alone if no EHR is present; Signal, a solution that integrates with a hospital's EHR system and uses rules-based triggering logic to automatically send admit, discharge, and transfer notifications using cloud fax and direct secure messaging technology; and Clarity that transforms unstructured documents into structured actionable data.

Further Reading

