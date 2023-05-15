Constitution Capital LLC Increases Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Constitution Capital LLC increased its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,320 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for 0.9% of Constitution Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Constitution Capital LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its stake in Visa by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 57,938 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 5,039 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Visa by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 81,010 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $16,831,000 after acquiring an additional 7,622 shares during the last quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Visa by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 235,015 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $48,827,000 after acquiring an additional 3,082 shares during the last quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. now owns 3,776 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. TX acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth about $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $272.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $281.00 to $282.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $270.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Visa has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $260.96.

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

Visa Price Performance

In other Visa news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 58,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.99, for a total value of $12,991,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 162,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,365,672.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Visa news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 58,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.99, for a total transaction of $12,991,420.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 162,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,365,672.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 54,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.55, for a total value of $12,591,652.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,203,038.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 187,671 shares of company stock valued at $42,943,080. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

V stock traded up $0.59 during trading on Monday, hitting $231.97. The company had a trading volume of 687,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,038,893. The firm has a market capitalization of $434.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of $226.37 and a 200 day moving average of $219.22. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.60 and a fifty-two week high of $235.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.79 billion. Visa had a net margin of 50.95% and a return on equity of 50.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.79 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 8.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. Visa’s payout ratio is 24.06%.

Visa Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

