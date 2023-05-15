Constitution Capital LLC Sells 1,800 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Constitution Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,762 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble makes up about 2.4% of Constitution Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Constitution Capital LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $3,904,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 5,930.0% in the 4th quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 2,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 2,372 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 403,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,225,000 after purchasing an additional 24,171 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 492,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,638,000 after purchasing an additional 33,857 shares in the last quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth $680,000. Finally, Firestone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth $203,000. Institutional investors own 62.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Barclays raised their price target on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.13.

Procter & Gamble Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE PG traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $155.68. 1,617,803 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,420,798. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $149.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $122.18 and a 52 week high of $158.11. The stock has a market cap of $366.93 billion, a PE ratio of 27.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.41.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.18% and a net margin of 17.69%. The company had revenue of $20.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.9407 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 65.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Procter & Gamble

In other Procter & Gamble news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 1,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total transaction of $180,052.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,142 shares in the company, valued at $4,826,402.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Procter & Gamble news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 1,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total transaction of $180,052.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,142 shares in the company, valued at $4,826,402.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 12,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.33, for a total value of $1,922,859.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,032,446.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 99,424 shares of company stock worth $15,416,750 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Further Reading

