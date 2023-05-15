Contrasting bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) & Brickell Biotech (NASDAQ:BBI)

Brickell Biotech (NASDAQ:BBI – Get Rating) and bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Brickell Biotech and bluebird bio, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Brickell Biotech 0 0 0 0 N/A bluebird bio 2 5 3 0 2.10

bluebird bio has a consensus target price of $6.67, suggesting a potential upside of 61.81%. Given bluebird bio’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe bluebird bio is more favorable than Brickell Biotech.

Risk & Volatility

Valuation & Earnings

Brickell Biotech has a beta of 0.02, meaning that its share price is 98% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, bluebird bio has a beta of 0.89, meaning that its share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Brickell Biotech and bluebird bio’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brickell Biotech $4.64 million 0.32 -$39.47 million ($13.52) -0.04 bluebird bio $3.60 million 121.88 -$266.58 million ($1.71) -2.41

Brickell Biotech has higher revenue and earnings than bluebird bio. bluebird bio is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Brickell Biotech, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Brickell Biotech and bluebird bio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brickell Biotech -643.48% -156.10% -128.23% bluebird bio -7,411.12% -130.23% -48.60%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

79.0% of bluebird bio shares are held by institutional investors. 4.5% of Brickell Biotech shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.2% of bluebird bio shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

bluebird bio beats Brickell Biotech on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Brickell Biotech

Brickell Biotech, Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in the development of various prescription therapeutics for the treatment of autoimmune, inflammatory, and other debilitating diseases in the United States. The company develops sofpironium bromide, which has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of primary axillary hyperhidrosis; BBI-02, an oral DYRK1A inhibitor for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; and BBI-10, a covalent stimulator of interferon genes inhibitor for the potential treatment of autoinflammatory and rare genetic diseases, as well as next-generation kinase inhibitors. It has license and collaboration agreements with Carna Biosciences, Inc., Voronoi Inc., Bodor Laboratories, Inc. and Dr. Nicholas S. Bodor, and AnGes, Inc. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Boulder, Colorado.

About bluebird bio

bluebird bio, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in researching, developing and commercializing potentially transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases. It also offers ZYNTEGLO or beti-cel and SKYSONA or eli-cel gene therapies. The company was founded by Philippe Leboulch and Ronald C. Dorazio on April 16, 1992 and is headquartered in Somerville, MA.

