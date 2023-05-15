CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) Shares Down 3.4%

CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW – Get Rating) shares dropped 3.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $8.86 and last traded at $8.90. Approximately 505,427 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 1,059,861 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.21.

CXW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush dropped their price objective on CoreCivic from $15.00 to $10.50 in a report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com upgraded CoreCivic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 0.93.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of CoreCivic by 1.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,939,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $174,246,000 after purchasing an additional 199,682 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of CoreCivic by 2.2% in the first quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 8,778,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,763,000 after purchasing an additional 189,870 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in CoreCivic by 1.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,239,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,105,000 after acquiring an additional 48,018 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in CoreCivic by 114.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,523,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its holdings in CoreCivic by 42.4% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,472,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,586,000 after acquiring an additional 736,129 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

CoreCivic, Inc operates as a government solutions company, which engages in the development and management of prisons and other correctional facilities. It operates through the following segments: Safety, Community, and Properties. The Safety segment consists of correctional and detention facilities.

