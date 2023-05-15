CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) Shares Down 3.4%

CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW – Get Rating) shares dropped 3.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $8.86 and last traded at $8.90. Approximately 505,427 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 1,059,861 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.21.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
CXW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush dropped their price objective on CoreCivic from $15.00 to $10.50 in a report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com upgraded CoreCivic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th.
CoreCivic Stock Down 3.3 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 0.93.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On CoreCivic
About CoreCivic
CoreCivic, Inc operates as a government solutions company, which engages in the development and management of prisons and other correctional facilities. It operates through the following segments: Safety, Community, and Properties. The Safety segment consists of correctional and detention facilities.
