Cosmos (ATOM) Market Cap Hits $3.11 Billion

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 15th. One Cosmos coin can now be purchased for about $10.87 or 0.00039708 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Cosmos has a total market cap of $3.11 billion and $79.79 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Cosmos has traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.18 or 0.00055458 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00019271 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0527 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000234 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00006080 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003766 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000906 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001067 BTC.

Cosmos (CRYPTO:ATOM) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 311,198,867 coins and its circulating supply is 286,370,297 coins. Cosmos’ official website is cosmos.network. The official message board for Cosmos is blog.cosmos.network. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ATOM is the native cryptocurrency of the Cosmos Network. It is used to pay for transaction and network fees, as well as for staking to secure the network and earning rewards. ATOM tokens are used to create incentives and rewards for validators and delegators, allowing them to earn rewards for participating in consensus and safeguarding the network. ATOM tokens are also used to vote on governance proposals, allowing users to have a say in the direction of the network.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cosmos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cosmos using one of the exchanges listed above.

