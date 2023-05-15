Cosmos (ATOM) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $77.13 Million

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 15th. One Cosmos coin can currently be purchased for about $10.92 or 0.00040045 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Cosmos has a total market cap of $3.13 billion and $77.13 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Cosmos has traded down 0.8% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.19 or 0.00055679 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00019362 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0526 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000235 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00006099 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000608 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003651 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000899 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Cosmos Profile

Cosmos uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 311,198,867 coins and its circulating supply is 286,370,297 coins. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Cosmos is cosmos.network. The official message board for Cosmos is blog.cosmos.network.

Cosmos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ATOM is the native cryptocurrency of the Cosmos Network. It is used to pay for transaction and network fees, as well as for staking to secure the network and earning rewards. ATOM tokens are used to create incentives and rewards for validators and delegators, allowing them to earn rewards for participating in consensus and safeguarding the network. ATOM tokens are also used to vote on governance proposals, allowing users to have a say in the direction of the network.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cosmos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cosmos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

