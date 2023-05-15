Cosmos Health Inc. (NASDAQ:COSM) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Cosmos Health Inc. (NASDAQ:COSM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 413,200 shares, a decline of 21.2% from the April 15th total of 524,200 shares. Approximately 4.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 687,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Cosmos Health Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ COSM traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 238,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,593,498. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.01. Cosmos Health has a 52 week low of $1.69 and a 52 week high of $38.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cosmos Health

In related news, CEO Grigorios Siokas purchased 4,474 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.49 per share, with a total value of $109,568.26. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,137,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,857,032.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 11,186 shares of company stock valued at $274,348. Company insiders own 39.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cosmos Health

Cosmos Health Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Cosmos Health by 3,329.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 267,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,000 after buying an additional 259,988 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Cosmos Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $338,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Cosmos Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Cosmos Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Cosmos Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

Cosmos Health, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the importation, exportation, distribution, and sale of pharmaceutical products. It is also involved in the research and development of its business units, and acquisition of pharmaceutical companies. The firm offers over-the-counter drugs, branded and generic medicines, and dietary and vitamin supplements.

