Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Acquired by Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc.

Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 137,473 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,810 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale accounts for about 2.2% of Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $62,756,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COST. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 132.1% in the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 65 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 275.0% in the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 90 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the third quarter worth $47,000. 66.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Costco Wholesale

In other news, EVP Caton Frates sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.35, for a total transaction of $298,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,148,552. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Caton Frates sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.35, for a total transaction of $298,410.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,320 shares in the company, valued at $2,148,552. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,068 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.32, for a total value of $999,505.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,252,162. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,168 shares of company stock worth $2,031,341. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Costco Wholesale Stock Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ COST traded down $2.68 during trading on Monday, reaching $501.39. 286,687 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,854,416. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $406.51 and a 1 year high of $564.75. The stock has a market cap of $222.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $492.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $492.90.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.10. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 28.66%. The business had revenue of $55.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.92 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th will be paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on COST shares. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $550.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $525.00 to $520.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Barclays began coverage on Costco Wholesale in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $510.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised Costco Wholesale from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $549.52.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.