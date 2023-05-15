Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Stock Holdings Cut by Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc.

Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. reduced its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,938 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,050 shares during the quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $8,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 3.7% in the third quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 563 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 0.8% in the third quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 2,511 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Essex LLC boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Essex LLC now owns 1,071 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. MU Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. MU Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,950 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,173,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 3,555 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. 66.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Costco Wholesale Stock Down 0.6 %

Costco Wholesale stock traded down $2.91 during trading on Monday, hitting $501.16. 418,929 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,856,076. The business’s 50 day moving average is $492.99 and its 200 day moving average is $492.90. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $406.51 and a 52 week high of $564.75. The company has a market capitalization of $222.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.82, a PEG ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $55.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.61 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.66% and a net margin of 2.58%. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.92 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is 29.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

COST has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Costco Wholesale from $571.00 to $568.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $574.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Northcoast Research raised Costco Wholesale from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $560.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $549.52.

Insider Buying and Selling at Costco Wholesale

In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.32, for a total value of $999,505.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,252,162. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Caton Frates sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.35, for a total value of $298,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,148,552. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,068 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.32, for a total value of $999,505.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,252,162. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,168 shares of company stock worth $2,031,341 in the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Costco Wholesale

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.