Credit Suisse Group Trims Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) Target Price to $60.00

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Credit Suisse Group from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on NTR. Mizuho decreased their target price on Nutrien from $91.00 to $79.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Nutrien from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 20th. Erste Group Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of Nutrien in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $92.00 target price on Nutrien in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Nutrien has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $87.41.

Shares of NTR stock opened at $59.89 on Thursday. Nutrien has a 1 year low of $58.75 and a 1 year high of $104.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.50.

Nutrien ( NYSE:NTR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by ($0.61). The company had revenue of $7.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.41 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 20.22% and a return on equity of 27.65%. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.47 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Nutrien will post 8.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Nutrien’s payout ratio is currently 15.05%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Nutrien by 49.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,638,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,450,288,000 after purchasing an additional 6,525,006 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Nutrien by 43.1% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,173,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,682,092,000 after buying an additional 6,080,975 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Nutrien in the 4th quarter worth about $409,603,000. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Nutrien by 2,781.4% in the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 5,422,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,463,000 after buying an additional 5,234,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors purchased a new position in Nutrien in the first quarter worth about $521,017,000. 64.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

