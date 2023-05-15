Credit Suisse Group Trims Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR) Target Price to $30.00

Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Credit Suisse Group from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Several other research analysts have also weighed in on PYCR. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Paycor HCM in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Paycor HCM from $36.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. William Blair started coverage on shares of Paycor HCM in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. They set a market perform rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Paycor HCM from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $32.36.
Paycor HCM Price Performance
Shares of Paycor HCM stock opened at $21.18 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.24. The company has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of -41.53 and a beta of 0.43. Paycor HCM has a fifty-two week low of $20.50 and a fifty-two week high of $34.95.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Paycor HCM by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Paycor HCM by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 26,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Paycor HCM by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Paycor HCM by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 84,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,060,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Paycor HCM by 3.6% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 20,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.26% of the company’s stock.
Paycor HCM, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) human capital management (HCM) solutions for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) primarily in the United States. It offers cloud-native platform to address the comprehensive people management needs of SMB leaders. The company's SaaS based people management products include Cor HCM, a complete suite of HCM tools spanning HR, onboarding, payroll, compensation management, employee surveys, expenses, and reporting and analytics; Workforce Management, a solution with flexible time entry, overtime calculations, and scheduling capabilities with real-time payroll synchronization; Benefits Administration, a decision support solution to help leaders to streamline and optimize company's benefits administration; and Talent Management, an integrated compensation and performance management solution.
