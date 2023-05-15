Crestview Partners III GP L.P. Makes New $84.43 Million Investment in ProFrac Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PFHC)

Crestview Partners III GP L.P. acquired a new position in shares of ProFrac Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PFHC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,332,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,425,000. ProFrac makes up approximately 22.7% of Crestview Partners III GP L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PFHC. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of ProFrac by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 207,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,150,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its stake in shares of ProFrac by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 300,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,575,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ProFrac by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of ProFrac in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of ProFrac in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 20.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PFHC traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $22.08. The company had a trading volume of 319,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 431,097. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.37. ProFrac Holding Corp. has a 1-year low of $13.18 and a 1-year high of $23.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35.

About ProFrac

ProFrac Holding Corp., a vertically integrated and energy services company, provides hydraulic fracturing, completion, and other products and services to upstream oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American unconventional oil and natural gas resources. It operates through three segments: Stimulation Services, Manufacturing, and Proppant Production.

