Critical Analysis: Charlie’s (CHUC) vs. Its Rivals

Charlie’s (OTCMKTS:CHUC – Get Rating) is one of 59 publicly-traded companies in the “Medicinals & botanicals” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Charlie’s to similar companies based on the strength of its risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends and valuation.
Profitability
This table compares Charlie’s and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Charlie’s
|-6.02%
|-51.60%
|-17.95%
|Charlie’s Competitors
|-11.70%
|-83.78%
|22.26%
Risk and Volatility
Charlie’s has a beta of 4.62, meaning that its share price is 362% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Charlie’s’ peers have a beta of 1.17, meaning that their average share price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500.
Analyst Ratings
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Charlie’s
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
|Charlie’s Competitors
|213
|564
|812
|43
|2.42
As a group, “Medicinals & botanicals” companies have a potential upside of 106.76%. Given Charlie’s’ peers higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Charlie’s has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
14.8% of shares of all “Medicinals & botanicals” companies are held by institutional investors. 50.5% of Charlie’s shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.9% of shares of all “Medicinals & botanicals” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.
Valuation & Earnings
This table compares Charlie’s and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Charlie’s
|$26.42 million
|-$1.59 million
|-10.00
|Charlie’s Competitors
|$278.54 million
|-$110.28 million
|-1.91
Charlie’s’ peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Charlie’s. Charlie’s is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.
Charlie’s Company Profile
Charlies Holdings, Inc. engages in providing nicotine-only, e-cigarette and hemp-derived, CBD wellness liquid spaces through its subsidiary companies, Charlie’s Chalk Dust LLC and Don Polly LLC. It operates through the International and United States geographical segments. The company was founded by Brandon Stump and Ryan Stump in January 2001 and is headquartered in Costa Mesa, CA.
