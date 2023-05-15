CSW Industrials (CSWI) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Posted by on May 15th, 2023

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWIGet Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data on Tuesday, May 16th.

CSW Industrials Price Performance

CSWI stock opened at $135.26 on Monday. CSW Industrials has a 52-week low of $96.03 and a 52-week high of $148.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.02 and a beta of 0.79.

CSW Industrials Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th were given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 27th. This is a positive change from CSW Industrials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. CSW Industrials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.74, for a total value of $140,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 66,584 shares in the company, valued at $9,371,032.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,000 shares of company stock worth $413,410. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of CSW Industrials

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in CSW Industrials during the first quarter valued at approximately $300,000. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in CSW Industrials by 6.1% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 427,644 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,287,000 after buying an additional 24,604 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in CSW Industrials by 4.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 305,836 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,963,000 after buying an additional 12,085 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in CSW Industrials by 140.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 26,229 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,084,000 after buying an additional 15,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in CSW Industrials by 16.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 15,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on CSW Industrials in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

About CSW Industrials

(Get Rating)

CSW Industrials, Inc provides performance solutions to customers. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Products and Specialty Chemicals. The Industrial products segment manufactures specialty mechanical products, fire and smoke protection products, architecturally-specified building products, and storage, filtration and application equipment.

Featured Articles

Earnings History for CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI)

Receive News & Ratings for CSW Industrials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSW Industrials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.