CSW Industrials (CSWI) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data on Tuesday, May 16th.

CSW Industrials Price Performance

CSWI stock opened at $135.26 on Monday. CSW Industrials has a 52-week low of $96.03 and a 52-week high of $148.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.02 and a beta of 0.79.

CSW Industrials Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th were given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 27th. This is a positive change from CSW Industrials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. CSW Industrials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of CSW Industrials

In related news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.74, for a total value of $140,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 66,584 shares in the company, valued at $9,371,032.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,000 shares of company stock worth $413,410. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in CSW Industrials during the first quarter valued at approximately $300,000. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in CSW Industrials by 6.1% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 427,644 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,287,000 after buying an additional 24,604 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in CSW Industrials by 4.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 305,836 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,963,000 after buying an additional 12,085 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in CSW Industrials by 140.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 26,229 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,084,000 after buying an additional 15,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in CSW Industrials by 16.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 15,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on CSW Industrials in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

About CSW Industrials

CSW Industrials, Inc provides performance solutions to customers. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Products and Specialty Chemicals. The Industrial products segment manufactures specialty mechanical products, fire and smoke protection products, architecturally-specified building products, and storage, filtration and application equipment.

Featured Articles

