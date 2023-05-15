CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS) Short Interest Up 31.1% in April

CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,040,000 shares, a growth of 31.1% from the April 15th total of 793,300 shares. Approximately 3.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 166,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.2 days.

CTS Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of CTS stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $42.51. 170,064 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 168,984. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.49 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.06. CTS has a 52-week low of $31.90 and a 52-week high of $49.59.

Get CTS alerts:

CTS (NYSE:CTS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $145.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.89 million. CTS had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 9.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that CTS will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CTS Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CTS

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. CTS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.84%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of CTS by 140.3% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 728 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of CTS by 39.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 986 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of CTS by 516.8% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of CTS during the second quarter worth $56,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of CTS during the fourth quarter worth $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.61% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CTS shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CTS in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of CTS in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.50.

About CTS

(Get Rating)

CTS Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of sensors, connectivity components, and actuators. Its products include controls, pedals, piezo sensing products, sensors, switches, transducers, electromagnetic and radio frequency interference filters, capacitors, frequency control, resistors, piezo microactuators, and rotary microactuators.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CTS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.