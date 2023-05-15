Cuentas Inc. (NASDAQ:CUEN) Short Interest Up 23.6% in April

Cuentas Inc. (NASDAQ:CUEN – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 25,700 shares, an increase of 23.6% from the April 15th total of 20,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 53,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cuentas

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in Cuentas in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $860,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Cuentas in the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cuentas in the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Platform Technology Partners purchased a new position in Cuentas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,000. 9.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cuentas Price Performance

Shares of CUEN stock traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.17. 129,858 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 95,730. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.81. Cuentas has a 12-month low of $1.95 and a 12-month high of $21.45.

Cuentas Company Profile

Cuentas, Inc is a financial technology company, which focuses on the business of using proprietary technology to provide e-banking and e-commerce services delivering mobile banking, online banking, prepaid debit and digital content services to the unbanked, underbanked and underserved communities. It operates through the Telecommunications and General Purpose Reloadable Cards segments.

