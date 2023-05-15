Culp (NYSE:CULP) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Culp (NYSE:CULP – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Culp Stock Down 0.8 %

CULP stock opened at $5.28 on Friday. Culp has a twelve month low of $3.94 and a twelve month high of $6.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.19.

Culp (NYSE:CULP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The textile maker reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.06. Culp had a negative net margin of 14.26% and a negative return on equity of 30.11%. The firm had revenue of $52.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.47 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Culp will post -2.64 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Culp

Culp Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Culp in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Culp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Culp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $80,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Culp during the first quarter worth approximately $112,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Culp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $184,000. 59.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Culp, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and trade of mattresses and upholstery products. It operates through the Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics segments. The Mattress Fabrics segment markets and sells covers and beddings under the Culp Home Fashions brand. The Upholstery Fabrics segment produces and supplies fabrics for residential and commercial manufacturers.

