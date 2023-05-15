Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE:CTOS) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE:CTOS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,660,000 shares, a growth of 28.7% from the April 15th total of 1,290,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 253,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.5 days. Currently, 2.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Custom Truck One Source Trading Up 2.6 %

CTOS traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.39. 332,554 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 253,126. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.78 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Custom Truck One Source has a 52 week low of $4.53 and a 52 week high of $7.64.

Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 14th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $486.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.91 million. Custom Truck One Source had a return on equity of 4.87% and a net margin of 2.47%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Custom Truck One Source will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CTOS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Custom Truck One Source from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Custom Truck One Source in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on Custom Truck One Source in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.17.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CTOS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Custom Truck One Source by 214.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 2,499 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Custom Truck One Source by 107.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 3,877 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Custom Truck One Source during the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Custom Truck One Source during the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Custom Truck One Source during the 4th quarter valued at $96,000. Institutional investors own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

Custom Truck One Source, Inc engages in the sale and rental of truck and heavy equipment. The firm offers aftermarket parts and service, equipment customization, remanufacturing, financing solutions, and asset disposal services. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

