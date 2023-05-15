Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Bought by Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc.

Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. raised its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 2,193.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,673 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,292 shares during the period. Danaher accounts for about 1.0% of Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $8,407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Danaher by 1.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,690,131 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,867,623,000 after acquiring an additional 995,501 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Danaher by 8.5% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,171,053 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,077,341,000 after purchasing an additional 328,151 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Danaher by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,991,639 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,059,461,000 after purchasing an additional 51,790 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its holdings in Danaher by 2.4% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,515,703 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $908,041,000 after purchasing an additional 83,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Danaher by 3.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,260,664 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $956,451,000 after purchasing an additional 108,414 shares in the last quarter. 77.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Danaher Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of DHR traded down $1.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $225.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,246,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,821,262. The business has a fifty day moving average of $245.13 and a 200 day moving average of $255.98. The company has a market cap of $166.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.80. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $225.62 and a 1 year high of $303.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Danaher Announces Dividend

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.10. Danaher had a net margin of 22.40% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The business had revenue of $7.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.76 earnings per share. Danaher’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 9.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.64%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DHR shares. SVB Securities began coverage on Danaher in a report on Monday, May 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Danaher from $309.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Cowen cut their price objective on Danaher from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Bank of America downgraded Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $310.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Danaher from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $275.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Danaher currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $294.06.

Insider Transactions at Danaher

In other news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.88, for a total value of $840,671.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,918,261.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Danaher news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 9,934 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.27, for a total transaction of $2,436,512.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,423,319.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,490 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.88, for a total transaction of $840,671.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,115 shares in the company, valued at $2,918,261.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,619 shares of company stock valued at $3,568,741. 11.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Danaher

Danaher Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Biotechnology, Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental and Applied Solutions. The Biotechnology segment includes the bioprocessing and discovery and medical businesses and offers a range of tools, consumables, and services.

