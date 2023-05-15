Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) CTO Alexis Le-Quoc Sells 71,364 Shares

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) CTO Alexis Le-Quoc sold 71,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.26, for a total transaction of $6,155,858.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 288,630 shares in the company, valued at $24,897,223.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Alexis Le-Quoc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 4th, Alexis Le-Quoc sold 71,364 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.77, for a total transaction of $4,979,066.28.

On Monday, March 13th, Alexis Le-Quoc sold 71,364 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.09, for a total transaction of $4,716,446.76.

Datadog Stock Performance

Datadog stock traded up $1.25 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $88.50. 6,411,359 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,446,100. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.31 billion, a PE ratio of -323.15 and a beta of 0.97. Datadog, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.34 and a fifty-two week high of $120.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.09.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Datadog

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. Datadog had a negative return on equity of 5.06% and a negative net margin of 4.68%. The business had revenue of $469.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.02 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DDOG. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Datadog in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,494,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 3,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 139,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,137,000 after purchasing an additional 14,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725 shares during the last quarter. 70.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Datadog in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Datadog in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Datadog from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Datadog from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Datadog in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.28.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

Further Reading

