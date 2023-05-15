Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN) Short Interest Update

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,120,000 shares, an increase of 16.0% from the April 15th total of 7,860,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 778,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 11.7 days. Approximately 20.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DAWN has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Bank of America lowered Day One Biopharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Capital One Financial began coverage on Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Day One Biopharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.57.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Stock Down 2.9 %

Day One Biopharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.30. 476,008 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 741,955. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.60. The company has a market cap of $978.52 million, a PE ratio of -5.83 and a beta of -2.08. Day One Biopharmaceuticals has a one year low of $5.44 and a one year high of $28.35.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Day One Biopharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:DAWN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.59). On average, analysts expect that Day One Biopharmaceuticals will post -2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jeremy Bender sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total value of $250,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,174,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,497,262.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Day One Biopharmaceuticals news, insider Samuel C. Blackman sold 10,000 shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total transaction of $180,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,233,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,267,563. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeremy Bender sold 12,500 shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total value of $250,125.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,174,276 shares in the company, valued at $23,497,262.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,126 shares of company stock valued at $521,156. Insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Day One Biopharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAWN. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 5,969.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,894,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,912,000 after acquiring an additional 1,863,325 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 469.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,041,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,896,000 after buying an additional 1,682,955 shares in the last quarter. Braidwell LP bought a new stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $26,826,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,406,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,550,000 after buying an additional 934,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nicholas Investment Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 103.8% in the 1st quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 1,603,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,437,000 after buying an additional 816,836 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is DAY101, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/progressive low-grade glioma.

