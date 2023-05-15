DeepBrain Chain (DBC) Hits Market Capitalization of $6.98 Million

DeepBrain Chain (DBC) traded up 3.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 15th. One DeepBrain Chain token can currently be bought for about $0.0022 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, DeepBrain Chain has traded up 9.3% against the US dollar. DeepBrain Chain has a market capitalization of $6.98 million and approximately $596,304.76 worth of DeepBrain Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

DeepBrain Chain Profile

DBC is a token. Its genesis date was December 12th, 2017. DeepBrain Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,200,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for DeepBrain Chain is /r/DeepBrainChain. DeepBrain Chain’s official Twitter account is @deepbrainchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. DeepBrain Chain’s official website is www.deepbrainchain.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “The DeepBrain Chain is an NEO-based artificial intelligence platform that will leverage the blockchain technology to implement a decentralized, low-cost, and AI computing platform. By using the blockchain technology the platform’s AI will be powered by the computational power of the network mining nodes. Furthermore, the mining nodes will be incentivized using the Smart Contracts feature.

The DeepBrain Chain token (DBC) will be used to reward the network miners.”

DeepBrain Chain Token Trading

