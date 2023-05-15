DeepOnion (ONION) Price Down 13.7% Over Last Week

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 11.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 14th. DeepOnion has a market cap of $635,619.58 and approximately $89.93 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeepOnion coin can currently be bought for about $0.0277 or 0.00000103 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, DeepOnion has traded 13.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

DeepOnion Profile

DeepOnion (CRYPTO:ONION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,918,555 coins. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DeepOnion’s official website is deeponion.org. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponiondao and its Facebook page is accessible here. DeepOnion’s official message board is deeponion.org/community.

Buying and Selling DeepOnion

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeepOnion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeepOnion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

