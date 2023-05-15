DEI 24-Hour Volume Tops $265.30 (DEI)

DEI (DEI) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 15th. One DEI token can now be bought for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000854 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DEI has a market cap of $1.44 billion and approximately $265.30 worth of DEI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, DEI has traded 15.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get DEI alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0726 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $87.93 or 0.00320389 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00012737 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000676 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded down 61.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000009 BTC.

DEI Profile

DEI (DEI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 3rd, 2021. The official message board for DEI is medium.com/deus-finance. The official website for DEI is deus.finance. DEI’s official Twitter account is @deusdao.

DEI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Deimos is a peer to peer cryptocurrency with no ICO, no Pre-mine, and no Developer-fee per block. All the developer’s coins were fairly mined along with everyone else. Deimos is a fairly launched blockchain project, secured by a combination of five algorithms Proof of Work (PoW) consensus mechanism, focusing on fast payments for goods and services online (e-commerce integration) with nearly zero fees from anywhere in the universe.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DEI using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DEI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DEI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.