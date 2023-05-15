Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL) Shares Acquired by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL – Get Rating) by 17.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,264,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 187,444 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Delek Logistics Partners were worth $57,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in Delek Logistics Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Delek Logistics Partners by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,088 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in Delek Logistics Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $209,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in Delek Logistics Partners during the 3rd quarter worth about $121,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Delek Logistics Partners by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 66,391 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,004,000 after acquiring an additional 13,965 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.39% of the company’s stock.

DKL stock opened at $43.78 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 2.14. The business’s 50-day moving average is $48.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.03. Delek Logistics Partners, LP has a 1 year low of $41.80 and a 1 year high of $64.46.

Delek Logistics Partners ( NYSE:DKL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $269.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.15 million. Delek Logistics Partners had a net margin of 15.35% and a negative return on equity of 142.03%. On average, analysts expect that Delek Logistics Partners, LP will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be given a $1.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 5th. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.37%. This is a positive change from Delek Logistics Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. Delek Logistics Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 113.57%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Delek Logistics Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 29th.

Delek Logistics Partners LP owns and operates logistics and marketing assets for crude oil, intermediate, and refined products. The firm gathers, transports, and stores crude oil. It also markets, distributes, transports, and stores refined products. It operates through the following segments: Pipelines and Transportation, Wholesale Marketing and Terminalling, and Investments in Pipeline Joint Ventures.

