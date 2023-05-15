DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) Given New $6.00 Price Target at Lake Street Capital

DHI Group (NYSE:DHX – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Lake Street Capital from $9.00 to $6.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Barrington Research reissued an outperform rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of DHI Group in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. B. Riley dropped their price target on DHI Group from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on DHI Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut DHI Group from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th.

Shares of DHX opened at $3.16 on Thursday. DHI Group has a twelve month low of $3.00 and a twelve month high of $7.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.68 and a 200-day moving average of $4.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.88 million, a P/E ratio of 45.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.25.

DHI Group ( NYSE:DHX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.03. DHI Group had a return on equity of 2.07% and a net margin of 2.79%. The company had revenue of $38.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that DHI Group will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DHI Group announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 9th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to repurchase up to 4.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in DHI Group by 333.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,247 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 3,268 shares during the period. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in DHI Group in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in DHI Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in DHI Group by 378,700.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,576 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 7,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of DHI Group during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

DHI Group, Inc engages in the provision of artificial intelligence-powered software products, online tools, and talent acquisition services, delivering career marketplaces to candidates for technology-focused roles and employers hiring tech talent globally. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Centennial, CO.

