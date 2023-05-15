Diamond Estates Wines & Spirits (CVE:DWS) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.36

Diamond Estates Wines & Spirits Inc. (CVE:DWS – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.36 and last traded at C$0.35, with a volume of 12900 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.36.

Diamond Estates Wines & Spirits Trading Down 1.4 %

The company has a market cap of C$9.76 million, a PE ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.56, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.45 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.50.

Get Diamond Estates Wines & Spirits alerts:

Diamond Estates Wines & Spirits (CVE:DWS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported C($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$9.11 million during the quarter. Diamond Estates Wines & Spirits had a negative return on equity of 24.21% and a negative net margin of 22.08%. Analysts predict that Diamond Estates Wines & Spirits Inc. will post 0.0113984 earnings per share for the current year.

About Diamond Estates Wines & Spirits

Diamond Estates Wines & Spirits Inc produces, markets, and sells wines in Canada, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Manufactured Wines and Agency. It produces vintner quality alliance and blended wines under the 20 Bees, Creekside, EastDell, Lakeview Cellars, Mindful, Queenston Mile, Dan Aykroyd, Shiny Apple Cider, Fresh, Proud Pour, Red Tractor, Seasons, Serenity, and Backyard Vineyards brand names.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Diamond Estates Wines & Spirits Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamond Estates Wines & Spirits and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.