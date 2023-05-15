Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM) is Advisory Services & Investments LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Advisory Services & Investments LLC lowered its position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 301,856 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,428 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF makes up approximately 6.7% of Advisory Services & Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Advisory Services & Investments LLC owned about 0.51% of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF worth $6,780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DFEM. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 208.6% in the fourth quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 4,277,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,076,000 after buying an additional 2,891,727 shares in the last quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 437.5% in the fourth quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 1,785,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,108,000 after buying an additional 1,453,514 shares in the last quarter. Truepoint Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $25,104,000. AWM Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $15,570,000. Finally, Carlson Capital Management boosted its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 68.3% in the fourth quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 1,416,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,820,000 after buying an additional 574,956 shares in the last quarter.

DFEM stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $23.47. The company had a trading volume of 40,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 501,040. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52 week low of $19.90 and a 52 week high of $25.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 0.94.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (DFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEM was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

