Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TMF) Shares Gap Down to $8.30

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TMF – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $8.30, but opened at $8.09. Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares shares last traded at $8.07, with a volume of 6,000,548 shares changing hands.

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares Trading Down 3.0 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.53.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Beacon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares in the first quarter worth about $38,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares by 376.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 5,092 shares during the period.

About Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Daily 30-Year Treasury Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the NYSE 20 Year Plus Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index is a multiple-security fixed income index that aims to track the total returns of the long-term 20-year and greater maturity range of the United States Treasury bond market.

