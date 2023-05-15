DIRTT Environmental Solutions (TSE:DRT) Shares Down 15.8%

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. (TSE:DRT – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 15.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.48 and last traded at C$0.48. 101,849 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 72% from the average session volume of 59,087 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.57.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.59 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.65. The company has a market capitalization of C$46.91 million, a PE ratio of -0.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 549.46.

DIRTT Environmental Solutions (TSE:DRT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported C($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$57.60 million for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. will post 0.012319 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. designs, manufactures, and installs prefabricated interior solutions for use in commercial spaces across various industries and businesses in the United States, Canada, internationally. Its ICE software interior construction software provides end-to-end integration, design, order engineering, manufacturing, and installation services.

