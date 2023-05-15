Disc Medicine Opco (NASDAQ:IRON) Shares Gap Down to $33.20

Disc Medicine Opco Inc (NASDAQ:IRON – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $33.20, but opened at $31.79. Disc Medicine Opco shares last traded at $31.50, with a volume of 1,964 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Disc Medicine Opco in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Disc Medicine Opco in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Disc Medicine Opco in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Disc Medicine Opco in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Lifesci Capital reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Disc Medicine Opco in a report on Monday, April 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.29.

The company has a market capitalization of $596.16 million, a P/E ratio of -3.32 and a beta of -0.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.65.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IRON. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Disc Medicine Opco by 134,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Disc Medicine Opco in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Disc Medicine Opco by 2,709.5% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 5,419 shares during the period. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Disc Medicine Opco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $142,000. Finally, Boxer Capital LLC acquired a new position in Disc Medicine Opco in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $176,000. 75.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Disc Medicine, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for patients suffering from serious hematologic diseases. It builds a portfolio of therapeutic candidates that address a spectrum of hematologic diseases by targeting fundamental biological pathways of red blood cell biology, primarily heme biosynthesis and iron homeostasis.

