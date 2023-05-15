DLH Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DLHC) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

DLH Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DLHC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 33,000 shares, a decline of 26.8% from the April 15th total of 45,100 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 33,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of DLH from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of DLH in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional Trading of DLH

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DLH by 16.0% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,244 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 3,337 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of DLH by 56.6% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 253,570 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,112,000 after buying an additional 91,683 shares during the period. Cove Street Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of DLH by 0.8% during the third quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 446,796 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,483,000 after buying an additional 3,488 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of DLH by 22.1% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,108 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 2,375 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in DLH by 25.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 38,821 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 7,990 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.34% of the company’s stock.

DLH Price Performance

DLH Company Profile

Shares of NASDAQ DLHC traded down $0.27 on Monday, hitting $9.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,936. DLH has a 12-month low of $9.66 and a 12-month high of $18.76. The company has a market capitalization of $137.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.76 and a 200-day moving average of $11.96.

DLH Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of technology enabled business process outsourcing program management solutions and public health research and analytics. It mainly focuses to improve and better deploy large-scale federal health and human service initiatives. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

