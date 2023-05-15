Domain Holdings Australia Limited (OTCMKTS:DHGAF) Short Interest Down 16.6% in April

Domain Holdings Australia Limited (OTCMKTS:DHGAF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 813,800 shares, a decline of 16.6% from the April 15th total of 975,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Domain Holdings Australia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th.

Shares of Domain Holdings Australia stock remained flat at $1.57 during trading on Monday. Domain Holdings Australia has a 1 year low of $1.57 and a 1 year high of $1.57.

