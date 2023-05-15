Donald Smith & CO. Inc. Acquires Shares of 48,389 Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD)

Donald Smith & CO. Inc. acquired a new stake in Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 48,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,620,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chord Energy during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chord Energy during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of Chord Energy during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chord Energy during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chord Energy during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 93.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on CHRD. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Chord Energy from $196.00 to $179.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Chord Energy from $252.00 to $246.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Chord Energy from $210.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Chord Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Chord Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $178.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $192.25.

Chord Energy Stock Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ CHRD traded down $0.60 on Monday, hitting $142.13. 280,612 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 585,708. The company has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a PE ratio of 3.38, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.36. Chord Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $93.35 and a 12 month high of $181.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $137.16 and a 200-day moving average of $140.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $5.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.89 by ($0.61). Chord Energy had a return on equity of 23.51% and a net margin of 43.37%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $875.33 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Chord Energy Co. will post 22.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Chord Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be paid a $3.22 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 15th. Chord Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.85%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chord Energy

In other Chord Energy news, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.03, for a total value of $426,090.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 241,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,243,148.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 1,048 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.06, for a total value of $146,782.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 246,050 shares in the company, valued at $34,461,763. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.03, for a total transaction of $426,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 241,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,243,148.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,048 shares of company stock valued at $1,007,693. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

About Chord Energy

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company. It acquires, exploits, develops, and explores for crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

